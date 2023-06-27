WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shares her original recovery timeline, was not supposed to return so fast

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently returned to TV after recovering from a shoulder injury. Before her comeback, she shared an update, suggesting she would be out for a significant amount of time.

Liv Morgan was drafted to the red brand as a part of the 2023 WWE Draft. On the May 19, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had to vacate their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship due to the former's injury.

The 29-year-old superstar surprisingly returned to the ring on the June 23 episode of SmackDown. Following the show, it was announced that the duo of Morgan and Rodriguez would be challenging Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank 2023.

In an interview on The Toronto Sun with Denette Wilford before her return, Morgan revealed that this was the first injury that took her out of action. During the same conversation, she mentioned expecting to be sidelined for four weeks due to her shoulder. However, she returned before the scheduled timeframe for her recovery.

“It’s my first injury so I was definitely very dramatic in the beginning,” Morgan said. “I’m not used to being hurt, I’m not used to taking time off, but I’m trying to be grateful for this time off and enjoy it while I have it because once we get going, it never stops.” (H/T- WrestleZone)

Raquel Rodriguez sent a heartwarming message to Liv Morgan while she was sidelined

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have enjoyed tremendous success as a tandem in the company. While the former SmackDown Women's Champion was recovering from her shoulder injury, Rodriguez sent a heartwarming message for her ally.

On a previous episode of WWE's The Bump, Rodriguez mentioned how much she missed her tag team partner, Morgan. She stated they must face their rivals, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, once the RAW Superstar was fit to return.

"Liv, I miss you! Come back soon, but not too soon. Make sure you are healthy, make sure you are 100%, we've got business to take care of in the form of Shayna [Baszler] and Ronda [Rousey], but we will get to that when we get to that. But come back because I miss you. I miss my roquita. I love throwing around other people but throwing you around was my favorite."

It would be exciting to see if Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez can dethrone Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at MITB in London.

