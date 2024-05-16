WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shares recovery update

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has now shed light on how her shoulder has been holding up ever since her return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Morgan was on the shelf for almost six months due to a legitimate shoulder injury caused by a vicious backstage attack from Rhea Ripley.

The 29-year-old female star was the runner-up in the multi-woman gimmick match, as Bayley won the Rumble to become a WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40.

The former Riott Squad member is currently on a "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour," and she succeeded in exacting revenge on Mami by assaulting her brutally on the April 8 episode of Monday Night RAW. This forced The Judgment Day member to vacate her Women's World Championship, which was captured by Becky Lynch later.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Liv Morgan was asked about how her shoulder was feeling following a successful surgery. The former SmackDown Women's Champion said:

"Pain-free, full rotation, full mobility. Work on getting my full strength back. My right is a lot stronger than my left right now, but I’m feeling great. It moves great. Yeah, so I’m happy! I got very, very, very lucky because my shoulders are a little bit iffy. I’ve asked a lot of people on shoulder surgery, and they said, like, 'It kind of feels worse than it did before!' And I’m very, very, very lucky that mine feels 100% normal." [H/T: CVV]

Liv Morgan is set for a Women's World Title match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Ever since Big Time Becks won the Women's World Championship on RAW, she has not defended her title on television. Liv Morgan grabbed the opportunity and confronted Becky Lynch on the red brand show before the two women exchanged words in a promo battle.

As a part of her "revenge tour," the former Riott Squad member will face The Man for the WWE Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25.

Meanwhile, the WWE Superstar star has also vouched to take everything that Rhea Ripley loves. Due to the same, there have been teases about a potential alliance between Dominik Mysterio and Morgan on Monday Night RAW.

Fans will have to wait and see if Dirty Dom ditches Mami to join forces with the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.