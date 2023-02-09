WWE Superstar Liv Morgan trends on Twitter after AEW World Champion MJF's promo about his "perfect" crush

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan started trending on Twitter tonight following MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite this week.

The AEW World Champion cut a promo backstage in which he talked about his high school crush, whom he called Liv but didn't state the last name citing "legal reasons." MJF used a graphic description of the night they went for their junior prom to reveal how it ended in Liv's death.

WWE fans are convinced that he used the name Liv because of former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. MJF took creative liberty for his promo and delivered a memorable segment that fetched a lot of attention online.

"But there was one girl in particular, for legal reasons, let’s call her Liv. Man, she was my high school crush. She was perfect. I saw her across the dance floor, beautiful, sun-kissed brown skin, amazing light brown eyes, short curly brown hair, and the most infectious smile you have ever seen. She was perfect," said MJF. (0.00-0.20)

He recalled how it started raining when they were in the car, and Liv was distracting MJF while he was driving. Unfortunately, that led to their car crashing against the telephone pole.

When Maxwell was conscious again, he saw that Liv's head had cracked the windscreen, causing her death. MJF, being the gentleman he is, switched seats with Liv's lifeless body before the cops came so he could blame the accident on his crush.

You can watch the full promo below:

Although MJF didn't use the full name, he said "Liv" multiple times throughout the promo. His words intrigued pro wrestling fans, who hailed the champion for his entertaining segment and perceived it as a hint of his real-life bond with the WWE Superstar.

Soon, Liv Morgan started trending on Twitter as fans couldn't get over the coincidence. The two have been spotted hanging out in real life. It was enough for netizens to start a conversation about Morgan and MJF despite working in rival promotions.

Fans react to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan trending on Twitter after MJF's promo

Wrestling fans immediately enjoyed watching WWE Superstar Liv Morgan trending on a Wednesday night. Many saw it as an opportunity to use the "love story" between Morgan and MJF as the ultimate weapon to facilitate the "forbidden door" between WWE and AEW.

Below are some of the best reactions to MJF using the name Liv in his promo:

#TeamJD @EKCone909



The fact he mentioned Liv so many times in his promo, he legitimately got Liv Morgan trending on Twitter.🤣 This is why MJF is the greatest heel on the microphone in the wrestling business.

Liv Morgan is gonna be trending all night because of MJF now, isn't she?

MJF IS WILDDDDD





MJF mentioned Liv so many times in his banger of a promo, he legitimately got Liv Morgan trending on Twitter. 🤣🤣

Bo Dallas rn to Liv Morgan to tryna see who MJF was really talking about

Did MJF just admit to trying to kill Liv Morgan and then framing her?

Hear me out MJF has a real life crush on Liv Morgan and that's why he used the name "Liv" to represent his high school crush in his promo

Liv Morgan is set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in less than two weeks. She will look to win the high-stakes battle to earn a title shot against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Hollywood.

What are your thoughts on MJF's promo? Sound off in the comment section below.

