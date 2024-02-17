WWE Superstar Logan Paul sends out a two-word message after defeating former Intercontinental Champion

WWE SmackDown Superstar Logan Paul took to social media and sent a brief message after defeating The Miz to qualify for the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Enthusiasts of the wrestling world are eagerly anticipating an epic showdown set to unfold at the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber, which will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. This event marks WWE's long-awaited return to Australia since the Super Show-Down in October 2018.

On the recent episode of SmackDown, Paul went into battle against The Miz in order to clench a chance to be a part of Elimination Chamber 2024. Logan started strong, pulling off some impressive moves, but then The Miz fought back with strikes and kicks, eventually taking Logan down with a lariat. The match continued with both wrestlers countering each other's signature moves. In the end, Paul took down The Miz with an SKF and secured his victory.

After the grand show, The Maverick took to his Instagram story to celebrate his victory. Logan Paul wrote:

"winner winner."

Check out a screengrab of The Maverick's Instagram story:

WWE RAW Superstar Ivar taunted Logan Paul before the SmackDown

The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, Ivar, seemingly taunted Logan Paul over his attempt at the jump record at the company's Performance Center in Orlando.

Paul did his best to break the record set by Montez Ford but did not even come close to Ford's remarkable 11-foot-2-inch jump.

"I've just been looking at this NXT Leaderboard... Montez Ford, 11 foot 2 inch broad jump. I'll beat it right now. 11 yards! My man flew... I don't know if I'm gonna get it right now, but I'll get 9 [feet] right now. [jumps] D**n, that m**********r can jump! [jumps] That's like 10.5... f**k! [jumps and lands on the same spot] Ahhh! F**k!" Paul said.

Ivar taunted The Maverick for his efforts and teased him by writing:

"Keep trying kid."

It would be interesting to see who triumphs at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event.

