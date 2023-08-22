WWE Superstar loses in their first match in 47 days against dominant Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley secured a dominant victory against Candice LeRae on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Since becoming the WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania, Ripley has dominated the women's division. Over the past few weeks, Ripley has been involved with the duo of Indi Hartwell and LeRae. LeRae attacked the champion after the latter defeated Hartwell last week.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the Eradicator of Judgment Day faced LeRae in singles competition. The match started with the latter being able to execute a Schoolboy. Trading some strikes, she blocked the dangerous Riptide. However, her momentum was short-lived as Ripley executed the elevated inverted cloverleaf submission and secured a straightforward win.

This was Candice LeRae's first match on the main roster in 47 days. Her last bout was a tag team turmoil match on the July 4th edition of Monday Night RAW, which also saw her losing.

Expand Tweet

Ripley and the current NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio are set to face the duo of Wes Lee and Lyra Valkyria in a mixed tag match at NXT Heatwave later this week.

Who do you think can put an end to Rhea Ripley's dominance? Let us know in the comments.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot