WWE Superstar Mace returns under a new name at SmackDown taping

It appears that WWE has a new gimmick in mind for former RETRIBUTION member Mace.
Before Friday's WWE SmackDown, Brennan Williams was introduced under a new gimmick by NXT Superstar LA Knight. Williams is seemingly now going by the name Face instead of Mace.
The gimmick appears to be something like a fashion model. The former RETRIBUTION member wrestled a match against Erik of The Viking Raiders and defeated him in a relatively short time.
Face was last seen on SmackDown in November 2021 in a battle royale that was eventually won by Sami Zayn.
Mace is the first member of Knight Model Management
With Mace being given a new gimmick on SmackDown, this has created an opportunity for LA Knight (former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Eli Drake) on the main roster.
Knight introduced himself as being in charge of Knight Model Management and revealed Face to be his first acquisition for the talent agency, teasing that this stable will feature multiple WWE Superstars.
It's unknown at this time if LA Knight will be strictly a full-time manager on the main roster or if he will wrestle alongside his stable, much like MVP has in recent years with The Hurt Business.
It appears WWE management have had their eyes on LA Knight for quite some time as he wrestled a match on Main Event back on January 24, defeating Cedric Alexander in a one-on-one contest.
Knight finished up his run with NXT 2.0 at Stand & Deliver in a loss to Gunther, who has also recently been called up to the SmackDown roster.
What do you make of this gimmick change for Brennan Williams? Do you think his pairing with LA Knight is just what he needs to get to the next level on the WWE main roster? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.
