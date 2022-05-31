WWE Superstar Mace shows off incredible body transformation

It's very clear that Mace is preparing for his big return to WWE SmackDown.

The former RETRIBUTION member hasn't been seen on the blue brand since November 26, when he competed and lost in a battle royale. However, recent dark matches have teased that Mace is getting a new gimmick. He's clearly been working out extremely hard to prepare for it.

Mace took to social media this weekend to show off some selfie photos that showcase his incredible body transformation, tweeting out:

"I'm not even gon lie to you. I love me so much right now," Mace tweeted.

yaaaasified mace @MACEtheWRESTLER I’m not even gon lie to you. I love me so much right now. I’m not even gon lie to you. I love me so much right now. https://t.co/UNBd7WeUgq

Will Mace soon become "Face" on WWE SmackDown?

Mace's new WWE gimmick at the moment is known as Face, who is a male model for Max Dupri's Maximum Male Models stable on SmackDown.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Mace and Mansoor have been working as a tag team in dark matches against The Viking Raiders recently, so this seemingly reveals who Dupri's first two clients will be.

For those who feel Max Dupri looks familiar but can't quite put a finger on who he is, we've got that answer for you.

Dupri is none other than NXT Superstar LA Knight. He is also known as former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eli Drake. While he's been known as an in-ring competitor for years, it appears that Vince McMahon sees him as a manager on the main roster instead.

Mansoor and Mace aren't really known for their mic skills, so if anyone can get these two over, it will probably be Max Dupri.

With Mace's SmackDown return seemingly imminent, it will be very interesting to see if this new gimmick will work for him and if the former LA Knight can turn him into a bonafide WWE Superstar. We'll find out soon enough.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Mace and Max Dupri a good pairing on SmackDown? Yes No 19 votes so far