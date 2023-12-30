WWE Superstar makes a bold statement after forming a brand new faction

On one of the recent episodes of WWE SmackDown, a brand new faction was formed in the company, courtesy of Santos Escobar.

Escobar was in singles action against Bobby Lashley in the United States Championship tournament. Escobar walked out with a big win over The All Mighty, courtesy of a distraction from his newest stablemates, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Taking to Twitter/X, Escobar claimed that his newly formed faction is the "real" LWO. Escobar labeled his faction as Legado World Order, based on his previous faction, Legado Del Fantasma.

"The Real L. W. O. POR. LA. RAZA," wrote Escobar.

Santos Escobar recently broke character to praise WWE star Dragon Lee

In recent months, WWE star Santos Escobar has shared the ring with Dragon Lee on a few occasions.

Speaking in an interview with Wrestling With Freddie, Escobar claimed that Lee would be a big star and credited him for his incredible in-ring work. Escobar said:

"Dragon Lee is going to be a big star. It's pretty obvious that he's got something going on. He's been on the main roster for less than two months. He already had his first one-on-one at a premium live event. (We have) crazy chemistry. Triple H said it in the press conference after. Two lucha guys that bring more than just being two lucha guys. That's what I wanted. That was my vision. I know the urge is there, you have 12 to 15 minutes, to go out and just do crazy stuff, but the truth is, if you stay lucha, you stay lucha."

Escobar added:

"I want to create a hybrid, much like we did with Lucha Underground and other places. Try to bring my style with the American style, so anyone that watches the show will connect and understand what I'm trying to do. Also, because I want to work with Randy [Randy Orton], I want to work with Roman [Roman Reigns], I want to work with everyone out there. Keeping myself in a box is not going to help me. I needed to portray this and share this vision. Dragon Lee, he got it."

Escobar will face Kevin Owens in the final of the WWE US Championship #1 Contender Tournament.

