WWE Superstar makes prediction for himself and Zelina Vega after new event is announced

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar predicted that he and Zelina Vega will win the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

WWE announced during last night's episode of Monday Night RAW that the next premium live event from Saudi Arabia will be WWE King and Queen of the Ring, which is set to take place on May 27.

This will be an entire premium live event dedicated to the tournament of the same name where men and women will compete in a tournament-style series of matches to determine the King and Queen of the Ring.

Xavier Woods was the last male superstar to win the King of the Ring tournament, while Zelina Vega won the equivalent Queen's Crown tournament. WWE has not announced the participants of the respective tournaments yet, but this has not stopped fans from speculating about who could participate in the event.

While people are speculating about the participants, Santos Escobar has gone a step further and predicted via Twitter that he and Zelina will win their respective tournaments.

"#LDF KING SANTOS…#QUEENZELINA @ZelinaVegaWWE"

Zelina Vega takes shot at Rhea Ripley

Santos Escobar recently faced off against Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown. During the match, Rhea Ripley made her presence felt when she hit Santos with the Riptide while the referee was distracted, allowing Dominik to pick up the win.

Following the match, Zelina wasn't happy about Rhea's involvement in the match and took to Twitter to send a bold statement.

"That b*tch is seriously buggin.. cuz that’s not gonna fly," wrote Vega.

Check out Zelina's tweet here.

The next couple of weeks will be interesting to see who will compete in the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

