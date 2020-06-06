WWE Superstar Matt Riddle says Tyson Fury has 'room for improvement'

Matt Riddle feels that Tyson Fury apparently still has a long way to go in WWE.

Tyson Fury was last able to defeat The Monster Among Men at Crown Jewel.

Tyson Fury with The Rock; Tyson Fury with Vince McMahon

Matt Riddle is a WWE Superstar known for his honesty — even when it might not be good for him. However, when it came to Tyson Fury, Riddle confessed in his interview with Metro that he was a huge fan of the boxer and had only good things to say. It was only regarding Fury's WWE run that Riddle admitted there might be some 'room for improvement' for the boxer.

Matt Riddle on Tyson Fury possibly returning to WWE

While Matt Riddle is known for being controversial, he was very positive about Tyson Fury returning to WWE. He called the boxer the best boxer in the world of combat wrestling.

"I mean, I think he’s one of the best boxers in the history of boxing. ‘He’s one of the best combat athletes I’ve ever seen, you know? He’s a great showman, he can talk, he’s charismatic."

Matt Riddle added to this saying that he was not a fan of Tyson Fury's last WWE match against Braun Strowman, but said that he felt that Fury would be able to grow and get better in time.

"His last performance in WWE was with Braun Strowman. To be honest, I don’t think I was the biggest fan of the match but at the same time I think there’s room for growth, as I’ve seen in his career in boxing. He’s been able to do it all! I don’t think anything’s holding Tyson Fury back. I think right now, he’s got time to learn."

Given that Riddle had to adjust to the world of wrestling when he changed his career from a professional MMA fighter, he might know exactly what he is talking about.

Tyson Fury in WWE

Tyson Fury has always been a fan of WWE, and given his stature in the world of combat sports, it was only a matter of time before WWE tried to get him on their shows.

He made his debut in the ring and had a match with Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel. There, he was able to defeat Strowman by knocking him off the apron and winning by count out, while the Monster Among Men was still struggling to get into the ring.

It was not really the best match, but since then he has shown some interest in returning to WWE at some future date. When he does, it could be interesting to see if Tyson Fury works with Matt Riddle in any capacity or not. Given the rumors, it's more likely to be in a match against Brock Lesnar, should he choose to return after all.