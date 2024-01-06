WWE Superstar Mia Yim aka 'Michin' sends out an emotional message following her major loss on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Mia Yim, aka Michin, recently sent out a heartfelt message on social media after her loss on the latest episode of SmackDown, themed New Year's Revolution.

"Michin" Mia Yim faced Damage CTRL member IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship on the latest edition of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. The match began with Yim having the upper hand, but eventually, IYO SKY took control of the bout. SKY hit the Over the Moonsault on Yim, thus picking up the win.

Shortly after the bout, Mia Yim took to Twitter to send out an emotional message as she mentioned how, despite losing the match, she won the people.

"Lost the match. Won the people. That is a W to me. Thank you all. More Michin to come #SmackDown," Mia Yim shared.

WWE Superstar Mia Yim opened up about her rivalry with IYO SKY

WWE Superstar Mia Yim recently opened up about her rivalry with Damage CTRL member IYO SKY.

While speaking in an interview with Cathy Kelley on SmackDown LowDown, Mia mentioned that she has a long-lost rivalry with The Genius of the Sky. Yim recalled how, back in 2019, IYO SKY had busted open her nose and that she would be taking revenge for the same now.

Mia Yim also added that she was pumped prior to her match against IYO SKY at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

"I wouldn't have been here without my girls. I've been so focused on the boys, that I lost focus in myself. But now, it's my time. In 2019, IYO [SKY] busted my nose and took the W. Tonight, I took the W. And at New Year's Revolution, it's gonna come full circle and it's time for me to remind everyone who Michin is," Mia Yim said.

It would be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for Michin in the near future.

