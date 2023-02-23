WWE Superstar Mia Yim comments on her new nickname

WWE Superstar Mia Yim recently commented on her new nickname, Michin.

Yim was touted as one of the top stars of the women's division during her tenure in NXT. However, her call-up to the main roster was forgettable at best. She was introduced to the main roster as part of the failed faction Retribution.

She had undergone a complete gimmick change and was even renamed as 'Reckoning.' After her run failed miserably, she was released from WWE in 2021.

However, when Triple H took over creative control of WWE in 2022, he brought back some of the previously released superstars, including Mia Yim. She returned in November 2022 and attacked Rhea Ripley, aligning herself with The O.C. in the process.

She also reverted back to her previous gimmick but received a new nickname, Michin. For weeks, WWE played around with the idea of changing her name from Mia Yim to Michin, which caused a lot of confusion for the fans.

During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Yim was asked whether Michin was a soft launch for a new name. To this, Mia Yim responded that she didn't know.

“That’s a great question because I don’t know [laughs.] I think it was initially a nickname. The whole time, I was told it was a nickname. The biggest thing that I want everyone to know is I’m okay with this name. Everything new, not everyone’s gonna like it."

Despite being unsure about the end result, Mia expressed relief that the nickname is at least better than Reckoning.

"I get it, but I’m okay with this name. It’s better than Reckoning, so I’m not gonna complain about this name [laughs]. It’s a nickname now, and who knows, maybe in the future, it could transition to being my name. If it is, I’m okay with that too," Yim said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE Changing Mia Yim's name might not work for now

When WWE attempted to change Mia Yim's name to Michin, they received mostly negative reactions from fans who didn't like the new name. This was because a lot of fans were used to her current name.

During the same podcast episode, Mia Yim addressed this concern by saying that it would be a challenge for her to make the name work.

"I just want everyone to know, you don’t have to see the building on fire. It’s okay. It’s also a challenge for me to make it work. It might not work now because for 12 years, I’ve been Mia Yim, so of course something different, something new, people [aren’t] gonna like it]. ‘Why are you changing something that’s not broken? It’s like okay, but this may be just a challenge. Let me see if I can get you to love Michin just as much as you love Mia Yim, if that were the case. All in all, I think it’s a nickname for now," Yim said. [H/T Fightful]

Fans will hope that Mia Yim is booked properly this time under Triple H's leadership irrespective of her name. We will have to wait and see if WWE decides to change her name again in the future.

