WWE Superstar Mia Yim involved in scary situation; shares disturbing tweet

A current WWE Superstar was involved in an incredibly scary situation, as per her recent tweet.

Mia Yim has been a mainstay in World Wrestling Entertainment since her return to the company last year. She currently performs on SmackDown and is a member of The O.C.

Mia Yim left the fans worried for her well-being after she tweeted that a sketchy Uber Eats delivery guy tried to enter her home. She also thanked Shayna Baszler for convincing her to keep "certain items" in all rooms for safety.

You can check out Mia Yim's tweet below:

"Sketchy Uber eats delivery guy just tried to get inside my house. Hey @QoSBaszler thanks for influencing me to keep certain items in all rooms 😎"

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was involved in a similar situation three years ago

It seems like Mia Yim is fine, judging by the tone of her tweet. The same could not be said about WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, who was involved in a similar incident back in 2020. A stalker had planned to enter her home and kidnap her but thankfully failed to do so. The convict is now serving 15 years in prison. Here is what Deville told Maria Menounos about the aftermath of the scary incident:

"I didn’t know left from right at that point. Then, the sun goes down, and I’m uncontrollably shaking, and I’m in a hotel room under an alias name because I’m so paranoid that even though he’s arrested, he’s somehow gonna find me, and I have the dresser pushed up against the door. I made Mandy slide the dresser in front of the door on the fifteenth floor of this high rise, and paranoia starts to set in. It’s fight or flight, and then it’s shock, and I went into an autopilot of, ‘What needs to be done? What do we have to do?’ I don’t feel first. I do first, and then I feel later." [H/T The Sportster]

Many fans in the comment section were concerned for the WWE Superstar's safety. Some asked her to report the incident as a precautionary measure.

Share your thoughts on this incredibly scary incident in which Mia Yim was involved in the comments section below!