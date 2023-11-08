WWE Superstar Mia Yim sends a heartfelt message to her O.C. stablemates in her recent social media post

WWE Superstar Mia Yim recently sent out a heartfelt message to her O.C. stablemates on social media.

Following her release from the Stamford-based promotion, Mia Yim returned to the company after a year on the November 7, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she attacked The Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley. Yim then became a member of The O.C. stable, which included AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

Mia Yim appeared for the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match at number 23 but was eventually eliminated at the hands of Piper Niven.

Taking to Instagram, Yim uploaded a few memorable photos from her journey in WWE and showed her gratefulness towards her O.C. stablemates and her other fellow wrestler friends in the industry.

"It’s been a whole year since returning to @wwe I am blessed and thankful for my new OC Family and to be able to be surrounded by friends and amazing people. I can’t wait to see what I’ll be able to accomplish this year! Let’s get to work!" Mia Yim shared.

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson heaped praise on his O.C. stablemate Mia Yim

While speaking in an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Anderson appreciated Yim as he mentioned how the latter adds an element of 'coolness' to the stable.

"She’s the equalizer of the group and I think she adds such a cool element because everyone’s seen A.J. Styles, they’ve seen The Good Brothers with AJ. They know what we have and then it just adds a whole other really cool element. She really is so cool and she’s so nice and she’s got that visual charisma that the WWE really hasn’t got the chance to see yet," Anderson said.

He further added that Mia Yim has finally got the opportunity to be herself as a part of The O.C. Karl also recalled Yim's NXT days and her initial days on the main roster when she was a part of the RETRIBUTION stable.

"I think she was in NXT before and I think her only chance up on RAW before was with that group, she had a mask on or something [RETRIBUTION]. So I think it’s good that she can be her now. We’re itching to get The O.C. moving," Anderson said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Mia Yim and The O.C. in the near future.

