WWE Superstar Montez Ford expresses appreciation for support shown toward his newly released album

WWE SmackDown Superstar Montez Ford recently took to social media to thank Brian H. Waters for supporting his newly released song.

Ford, who is part of the Street Profits tag team alongside Angelo Dawkins, has primarily been recognized for his wrestling expertise. However, he recently showcased his versatile talent in music by announcing his latest album, "God Is Good," on Twitter. The album comprises eight tracks and has received significant support from fans worldwide.

Montez recently expressed his gratitude on Instagram toward Brian H. Waters, a podcast producer at The Ringer, for his unwavering support of the album. In a heartfelt message, Ford conveyed his appreciation for the ongoing encouragement he has received. Ford wrote:

"AMEN! Thanks for the continued support!"

Check out the screengrab of Montez Ford's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley opened up about Montez Ford and Bianca Belair

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently gave her thoughts on the duo of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Mami spoke very highly of Ford and Belair. She claimed that Ford is an amazing person – not just on-screen but also in person. The Eradicator also appreciated Belair's patience and the effort she puts into the squared circle.

She detailed:

"Just how crazy Tez is in real life and how it is not just all play for the camera. That's just how he is. Yes, yes, he's a crazy man. Bianca, she's very patient. I love her, I love him, too. But yeah, just seeing how much effort goes into everything that they do, especially with Bianca like, her making her gear. She still making that the day of the show. Right before she goes out to wrestle, she's making her gear. Seeing these little behind-the-scene things is gonna be very eye-opening for a lot of people," Rhea Ripley said. [From 1:42 onwards]

You can watch the full interview here:

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Montez Ford in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.