WWE Superstar Montez Ford shares unexpected phobia 

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has revealed an unexpected (and somewhat ironic) phobia during a recent interview.

Ford is one half of the popular tag team The Street Profits alongside Angelo Dawkins. He is renowned for his Frog Splash finisher, a move for which the former tag champ reaches incredible heights. What fans might not know, however, is that Montez is afraid of heights.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently caught up with Ford at a Special Olympics event which WWE participated in as part of its Community program. Sapp mentioned that RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair had revealed Ford's fear of heights, which The Street Profits member confirmed was true:

"This is very true. I am afraid of heights," Ford said. (02:40)

Ford claimed that his phobia was similar to DC Comic superhero Batman and his fear of bats.The Street Profits star then joked that he might actually be the Caped Crusader, as the two have never been seen in the same room:

"So Batman’s also one of my favorite superheroes, and so Batman’s actually afraid of bats. And so I thought it was the same way. No, me and Batman aren’t the same person, but you haven’t seen us in the same room," he added. (02:44)

What has Montez Ford been up to on WWE TV?

Recently on WWE programming, Montez Ford and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins have been chasing the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

On the latest edition of RAW, the pair discussed Jeff Jarrett, who will referee their upcoming match against The Usos at SummerSlam. After this, they were interrupted by MVP and Omos, who set up a match between Dawkins and the Nigerian Giant.

During the bout, MVP got involved, getting his client disqualified. Adam Pearce re-started the match and turned it into a tag team affair. As Ford built momentum with some back-to-back Frog Splashes, The Usos got involved, causing the match to be thrown out. The Bloodline's champs left the Street Profits lying.

It will be interesting to see if Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can dethrone The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team titles at SummerSlam. You can read more about the Street Profits by clicking right here.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far