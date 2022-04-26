"Bobby Lashley" - WWE Superstar names finisher against former Champion as most memorable

WWE RAW Superstar Omos has revealed his pick for the most memorable finishing maneuver he's hit on a fellow superstar.

Omos is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley on RAW after managing to lure MVP away from The All-Mighty following WrestleMania. The duo are on a collision course heading into WrestleMania Backlash next month, and Omos believes the two have already shared a memorable moment on WWE TV.

Omos was a guest on The Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, where he was asked to name the most memorable time he's hit his finisher thus far. The big man chose the moment he shared with Bobby Lashley in September of last year:

"Last year in Miami against MVP and Bobby Lashley." (33:07)

When asked by Satin why he thought this was his most memorable, the Nigerian-born star revealed that it was because Lashley was WWE Champion at the time:

"He was the champ at the time. I got to hit my finishing move on him and I'mma hit it on him again today that's why." [33:15]

Bobby Lashley and Omos are currently part of a feud on WWE RAW

As noted above, Bobby Lashley and Omos are currently embroiled in a deeply personal feud. Lashley ended Omos' lengthy undefeated streak on the main roster at WrestleMania when the two men collided for the first time, which has led to quite the fallout.

Following The Show of Shows, Omos and MVP attacked Lashley, revealing that the manager of The All-Mighty had switched sides. Under the leadership of the former United States Champion, Omos has reached a much deadlier level.

The two stars are expected to collide at WrestleMania Backlash, but the match is yet to be officially announced. Given their recent interactions, it could become official as part of the penultimate episode of RAW ahead of the event tonight.

