WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil recently named Rey Mysterio as his favorite superstar.

Mysterio is a bonafide legend in the industry and has had a career spanning over three decades, winning several accolades along the way. He recently celebrated 20 years in WWE and was in a feud with his son Dominik Mysterio, who is a part of the villainous Judgment Day faction. The former world champion has since moved to the SmackDown roster.

Speaking on the Dad Edge podcast, Titus disclosed why he holds Rey Mysterio in such high regard. He recalled a match he had against the legendary superstar.

"My favorite would probably be Rey Mysterio. It was like one of my first few televised matches ever, and it was so fun. He’s so good at what he does. He’s smaller, so you can do a lot of cool stuff with him, throw him around and everything. He’s also a phenomenal human being." [H/T Fightful]

Titus O'Neil on what WWE legend Dave Batista thinks of Rey Mysterio

Titus O'Neil also shared on the Dad Edge podcast that he's not the only one who thinks highly of Rey Mysterio backstage. He stated that the entire locker room feels that way, including WWE legend and Mysterio's friend Dave Batista.

"He wants the best for the business, wants you to be the best, wants the best outcome for both parties. He’s a great family man, a great father, Dominik is in the fold now. Great husband, great friend. He’s been a great friend to one of my best friends for years, Dave Batista. I know how solid Dave is, and Dave thinks the world of him as well. Everyone does in the locker room." [H/T Fightful]

Karrion Kross confronted Rey Mysterio on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and hinted that he was going to try and put the legend out. Time will tell if Mysterio will be able to overcome the odds once again and get the better of Kross on the blue brand.

