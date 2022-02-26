WWE Superstar announces team with Sasha Banks

WWE's Road to WrestleMania continues to take shape, and Naomi doesn't want to miss out. The WWE star announced that she and Sasha Banks would be the next Women's Tag Team Champions after the Boss defeated Shotzi in a match on SmackDown.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @NaomiWWE @SashaBanksWWE Are we looking at the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions??? Are we looking at the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions???#SmackDown @NaomiWWE @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/kXpVeJiCCb

Banks hasn't wrestled on WWE SmackDown since the Royal Rumble. Since then, Naomi has battled and lost to Flair over the SmackDown Women's title. It set up her tag match with Ronda Rousey at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The duo picked up the win over Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair.

With her announcement, it appears that she and Banks will be chasing Carmella and Queen Zelina on the Road to WrestleMania.

Naomi and Sasha share a history in WWE

When Sasha Banks made her main roster debut, she was a member of Team BAD alongside Naomi and Tamina. They acted as heels but dispersed so the women could pursue other things.

Since her debut, Banks has already won the Women's Tag Team titles twice with Bayley. The duo was also the inaugural Champions. Naomi hasn't held the tag team titles yet but is hoping to do so with the Boss.

With the two major women's matches already set for WrestleMania 38, the next title match to book would be for the tag team titles. Carmella and Queen Zelina haven't done much with the championships since winning them from Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

Banks is one of the top stars in the company, so this would get her on the card for the Show of Shows. If they win, it would also allow Naomi to capture the championships for the first time.

While the match hasn't officially been announced, it appears as if that will be the direction for Naomi, Banks, and the tag team champions.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi will be able to capture the tag team championship? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sasha Banks and Naomi win the Women's Tag Team titles? Yes. No. 2 votes so far