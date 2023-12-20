WWE Superstar Natalya heaps immense praise on 38-year-old popular star, following her major efforts backstage

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently took to social media to heap praise on Candice LeRae's creativity.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya, never misses an opportunity to pour her heart out on social media, whether it be fans' love for her or for the ones who are a part and parcel of the Stamford-based company. She recently broke her character and praised Becky Lynch, among many others, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter.

Natalya recently took to her Instagram story to share her heartfelt appreciation for fellow WWE Superstar Candice LeRae. The Poison Pixie received applause from The Queen of Harts for making an adorable sweater for the backstage Christmas celebration. Natalya also mentioned that the sweater had endearing gingerbread men depicting every girl in the locker room.

"How adorable is @candicelerae?! She made gingerbread men of every girl in our locker room and put it on her Christmas sweater for our backstage ugly Christmas sweater party......so fun," Natalya shared.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya shared her liking towards cats

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya opened up on her affection and utmost love towards cats.

Speaking in an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Nattie asserted that WWE was basically divided into cat and dog-loving people, and she was one among the lot who appreciated the presence of cats in their lives.

She further divided Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli, and Tyson Kidd into the cat-loving group and identified Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Kofi Kingston as dog-loving characters.

"I love cats. [Pauses.] I’ll tell you one thing: In WWE, there are dog people and there are cat people. They’re living two very different, very separate lives. Cesaro, he’s a cat person. Tyson Kidd, he’s a cat person. Natalya, I’m a cat person. But then you have dog people. Dog people like Kofi Kingston. Dog people like Bayley. Dog people like Becky Lynch. That’s all I’m going to say [Laughs]," Natalya said. [H/T Muscle&Fitness]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Natalya in the near future.

