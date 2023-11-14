WWE Superstar Natalya issues a warning to popular tag team ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent out a warning to Piper Niven and her tag team partner, Chelsea Green, prior to RAW.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Natalya competed in a Women's Battle Royal match to determine the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. The bout began with Xia Li being disqualified due to her attack on Becky Lynch prior to the match. Most of the members, including Natalya, Green, Indi Hartwell, and many more, were eliminated during the first few moments of the match.

The bout was eventually won by Zoey Stark, who attacked Shayna Baszler with a DDT, thus picking up the win. As of late, The Queen of Harts has been in a constant feud with both Chelsea Green and Piper Niven and has also faced the former for a Trick or Street Fight previously.

Tegan Nox was scheduled to face Piper Niven for a singles match on this week's episode of RAW. Taking to Instagram, Nattie issued a warning to Chelsea's teammate as she mentioned that the latter would not like to see Nox take out Niven.

"That render is scary of me lol But can't wait to watch TEGAN beat up Piper tomorrow. We know Chels won't be happy (emoji)," Natalya shared.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox was successful in defeating Niven despite interference from Chelsea Green during the latest episode of RAW.

Natalya recently opened up about her excitement regarding the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Natalya recently opened up about her excitement regarding the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

While it was posted on Twitter that Elimination Chamber event tickets were available for presale, Nattie responded to the post stating how her first trip was in Australia and that she is all set to visit the place once again during the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Natalya detailed:

"My very first tour in WWE was in Australia. I never forgot the warmth, kindness and the ENERGY of the crowd while performing there. I’m excited to get back to one of the most beautiful places in the world: AUSTRALIA! Let’s Go," Natalya shared.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Queen of Harts.

What are your thoughts on Natalya's statement? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.