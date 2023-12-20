WWE Superstar Natalya opens up about her 'greatest' match with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently took to social media to recall one of the greatest matches of her career.

Natalya is considered to be the backbone of the WWE Women's Division and has been contributing to the industry for more than a decade now. She has cemented a permanent position as a veteran in the field of professional wrestling and continues to inspire new wrestlers in the business to this date.

Natalya took to her Instagram story to remember the good times when she participated in the first-ever Divas Tag Team Tables Match at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) Premium Live Event 13 years ago, where Team LayCool, comprising of Layla and Michelle McCool, faced Natalya and Beth Phoenix. Natalya and Beth eventually ended up winning the bout, and The Queen of Harts added that the match was definitely one of her favorite matches of her entire career.

"One of my favorite matches of my career @usanetwork," Natalya shared.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Natalya opened up on Tyson Kidd's injury and the possibility of him returning back to wrestling

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently spoke regarding her concerns about Tyson Kidd's injury and his possibility of returning back to wrestling.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Queen of Harts recalled Tyson's spinal cord injury in March 2015. She asserted that the severity of the injury was so grave that he could die in the ring if he participated in a match.

Nattie added that Tyson Kidd has lost half the range of motion in the neck and is no longer going to appear in the squared circle.

"He just can’t be cleared. He can never return because he could die in the ring. TJ [Tyson Kidd] broke his neck at the same place where Christopher Reeves broke his neck. The injury is called a Hangman fracture. TJ broke his neck at the base of his brain. Where they had to fuse his neck together, it took away about 50% of his range of motion. So, he doesn’t have the same range of motion as everyone else, so it wouldn’t allow him to take bumps safely. He could really endanger his life," Natalya said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Natalya in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below!