WWE Superstar Natalya reacts to "i love you" message by a fan on social media

WWE Superstar Natalya recently reacted to a heartfelt message sent to her by a fan on social media.

Nattie has been serving as one of the pillars of WWE's women's division for years. She has also contributed a lot since the very beginning of her journey. Recently, The Queen of Harts unsuccessfully challenged Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at the Superstar Spectacle live event in India. Following that, on the September 18th episode of Monday Night RAW, Nattie faced Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship in a losing effort.

Taking to social media, one of Nataly's fans penned down a heartwarming note for the former following Crown Jewel. The fan mentioned how life has come full circle as she saw Nattie at SummerSlam 2019 in the same arena as she saw her in 2023. The fan further heaped praise on The Queen of Hart as she stated how the latter has impacted her.

"I've finally gone full circle. from seeing nattie at summerslam 2019, to seeing her in 2023 in the same arena. she's made such an impact on me and i wish i could forever thank her. one day i will get a nattie hug and meet her, i'm manifesting it. i love you @natbynature (heart emoji)"

Responding to the message written by her fan, The Queen of Harts posted a story with 'teary-eyes' emojis to showcase her gratefulness towards her fans.

Check out a screenshot of Natalya's Instagram story below:

Stevie Richards shared his honest opinion on Jade Cargill facing Natalya

While speaking in an interview on Cafe De Rene, former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards mentioned that if the company wants Jade Cargill to make her debut on the main roster, she should first have some house show matches with Natalya for at least three months.

Richards further added that the former AEW star should work with someone who can make her look good inside the ring, and according to him, The Queen of Hart has that potential.

"If they really want to put her on TV, she needs a female that can work. She needs Nattie Neidhart to work her for about three months on house shows and then put her over on TV. That needs to be her first angle to set her up for success," he said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Natalya in the near future.

