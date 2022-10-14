"It's a private little fight club" - WWE Superstar Natalya on secret trainees at legendary facility 

On Twitter, WWE Superstar Natalya created more curiosity around the famous Hart family training dungeon.

Nattie has earned herself legendary status for her considerable tenure and achievements with WWE. She has won both the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen of Harts has also had the occasional tag team run and held the WWE Women's tag Team Championships alongside Tamina.

On social media, Nattie recently discussed the place where it all began: her family's gym, the Hart family dungeon that has trained superstars like Bret Hart, Brain Pillman, Tyson Kidd, and the Queen of Harts herself.

She called the dungeon a "private little fight club" and claimed that some surprising faces have trained at the facility over the years, but only Hart family members truly know their identities.

"It’s a private little fight club. A pro wrestling workshop. No amount of money can be accepted in place of passion. And most will never know the people who have secretly come through our Dungeon doors..would blow their minds. Their secrets are safe with us," she tweeted.

Nattie @NatbyNature Chico Adams @TheChicoAdams While the dungeon is private and invite-only, it certainly has nothing to do with luck. Rather: hard work, dedication, being professional, and having the right attitude. twitter.com/xdexavi_p1/sta… While the dungeon is private and invite-only, it certainly has nothing to do with luck. Rather: hard work, dedication, being professional, and having the right attitude. twitter.com/xdexavi_p1/sta… It’s a private little fight club. A pro wrestling workshop. No amount of money can be accepted in place of passion. And most will never know the people who have secretly come through our Dungeon doors..would blow their minds. Their secrets are safe with us. 🤍 twitter.com/TheChicoAdams/… It’s a private little fight club. A pro wrestling workshop. No amount of money can be accepted in place of passion. And most will never know the people who have secretly come through our Dungeon doors..would blow their minds. Their secrets are safe with us. 🤍 twitter.com/TheChicoAdams/…

Natalya's post was in response to Chico Adams, a current Hart Dungeon trainee, who made a number of posts dedicated to the facility.

How did fans react to Natalya's tweet?

Members of the WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have taken to Twitter to respond to Natalya.

One fan called Nattie 'dungeon strong.'

A Canadian fan wished Natalya was at a recent RAW taping.

Another fan shared a GIF of her entering the Royal Rumble.

One fan joked that they'd give the dungeon a try if the facility was 'free'.

Tyler Hennigan @guitarfan28 @NatbyNature I guess I’ll give it a whirl then if it’s free @NatbyNature I guess I’ll give it a whirl then if it’s free

Another fan asked if the world would ever see a book published on the iconic Dungeon.

The Queen of Harts has not been seen on WWE TV since the September 30th edition of Friday Night SmackDown. On that show, she was submitted by "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey.

What did you think of Natalya's post? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes