WWE Superstar Natalya sends a bold message following her confrontation on RAW

WWE Superstar Natalya was confronted by Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on this week's RAW. She has sent a bold message on Twitter following the segment.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Natalya was having a backstage conversation with Tegan Nox alongside Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Green and Piper Niven emerged out of the blue to interrupt them. Niven threatened The Queen of Harts, setting up a future match between them.

Taking to Twitter, the former Women's Champion mentioned how she was a student of the game even after years in the business.

"The experience of a veteran. The ambition of a beginner. And always a student of the game. #WWERAW," posted Natalya.

The WWE veteran expressed her desire to work with 26-year-old star

WWE Superstar Natalya recently commented on NXT star Lyra Valkyria, expressing her desire to work with the latter.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Queen of Harts praised Valkyria's in-ring skills. She further mentioned how two talents learn a lot from each other while performing inside the squared circle.

"Just recently, Lyra from NXT has been coming down to our ring and working with us, and she is so impressive. She is somebody that I really, really want to work with in the future. So it's also very inspiring for me as well because I get excited about the different women that I get a chance to work with, and I get a little bit of them right before they make it up onto the main roster."

Valkyria has shared the ring with several top names on the white-and-gold brand, including Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. It will be interesting to see what's next for the star.

