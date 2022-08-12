WWE Superstar Natalya shows off her three Guinness records

Former WWE Women's champion Natalya was boasting about her three Guinness records.

The Queen of Harts signed with WWE in 2007 and has been a part of the roster since 2008. She is the first woman to graduate from the infamous Hart Dungeon. Since then, she has won the SmackDown Women's title once and is a 1-time Divas. She also won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Tamina. She also holds several records and is not humble about them.

The Queen of Harts holds the record for the most WWE matches by a female (1,137), the most WWE PPV appearances by a female (70), and also the record for the most wins by a female (641). She took to Twitter to let people know about her three Guinness records.

"Hi this Bob. These arrived in the post this morning, and Natalya is far too modest to post these, so she paid me to do it for her. She also pays me to chant ‘NAT OWNS THE MAT’ sometimes when she’s down. Anyways, here are the official @GWR documents!" Nattie tweeted.

Nattie @NatbyNature Hi this Bob. These arrived in the post this morning, and Natalya is far too modest to post these, so she paid me to do it for her. She also pays me to chant ‘NAT OWNS THE MAT’ sometimes when she’s down. Anyways, here are the official @GWR documents! Hi this Bob. These arrived in the post this morning, and Natalya is far too modest to post these, so she paid me to do it for her. She also pays me to chant ‘NAT OWNS THE MAT’ sometimes when she’s down. Anyways, here are the official @GWR documents! https://t.co/hNlhczWaG4

How did the WWE Universe react to Natalya's tweet?

Natalya is one of the greatest female stars. Her tweet garnered several interesting comments from fans on Twitter.

Check out some of those responses below:

Fans replied to Nattie's tweet congratulating her.

It was nice to see the fans sticking to Nattie's 'Bob' gimmick.

Kayla @BadRepuKAYtion @NatbyNature Wanted to tell you that "NAT OWNS THE MAT" is the most TRUEST statement I've ever heard! She is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever WILL be! She knows that, I know that, and now, thanks to Guinness, so will the WWE Universe. @GWR Hi BobWanted to tell you that "NAT OWNS THE MAT" is the most TRUEST statement I've ever heard! She is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever WILL be! She knows that, I know that, and now, thanks to Guinness, so will the WWE Universe. @NatbyNature @GWR Hi Bob👋 Wanted to tell you that "NAT OWNS THE MAT" is the most TRUEST statement I've ever heard! She is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever WILL be! She knows that, I know that, and now, thanks to Guinness, so will the WWE Universe.

Some fans found a major issue with those documents.

A fan said that the record books seem to be from the Guinness Book of World Records in Greensboro, South Carolina. Is it a printing error? Or is the Queen of Harts trying to pull a fast one on the fans?

Fans began calling out Nattie for the fake news.

A fan also pointed out that she holds the record for the most losses by a female as well.

A user also claims that The Fabulous Moolah holds the record for the most wins.

Marv @thompson_marv @NatbyNature @GWR That’s fake news. The Fabulous Moolah won over 3,500 matches. Nat can’t hold her panties. @NatbyNature @GWR That’s fake news. The Fabulous Moolah won over 3,500 matches. Nat can’t hold her panties.

WWE has also acknowledged Nattie's record on multiple occasions.

Do you think the Queen of Harts is lying to her fans? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali