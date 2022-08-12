Create
WWE Superstar Natalya shows off her three Guinness records

Natalya flaunts her Guinness book of records
Jayakrishna Dasappan
Jayakrishna Dasappan
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 12, 2022 07:35 AM IST

Former WWE Women's champion Natalya was boasting about her three Guinness records.

The Queen of Harts signed with WWE in 2007 and has been a part of the roster since 2008. She is the first woman to graduate from the infamous Hart Dungeon. Since then, she has won the SmackDown Women's title once and is a 1-time Divas. She also won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Tamina. She also holds several records and is not humble about them.

The Queen of Harts holds the record for the most WWE matches by a female (1,137), the most WWE PPV appearances by a female (70), and also the record for the most wins by a female (641). She took to Twitter to let people know about her three Guinness records.

"Hi this Bob. These arrived in the post this morning, and Natalya is far too modest to post these, so she paid me to do it for her. She also pays me to chant ‘NAT OWNS THE MAT’ sometimes when she’s down. Anyways, here are the official @GWR documents!" Nattie tweeted.
Hi this Bob. These arrived in the post this morning, and Natalya is far too modest to post these, so she paid me to do it for her. She also pays me to chant ‘NAT OWNS THE MAT’ sometimes when she’s down. Anyways, here are the official @GWR documents! https://t.co/hNlhczWaG4

How did the WWE Universe react to Natalya's tweet?

Natalya is one of the greatest female stars. Her tweet garnered several interesting comments from fans on Twitter.

Check out some of those responses below:

Fans replied to Nattie's tweet congratulating her.

@NatbyNature @GWR Hi Bob! Congratulate Nattie from the French WWE fans !

It was nice to see the fans sticking to Nattie's 'Bob' gimmick.

@NatbyNature @GWR Hi Bob👋 Wanted to tell you that "NAT OWNS THE MAT" is the most TRUEST statement I've ever heard! She is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever WILL be! She knows that, I know that, and now, thanks to Guinness, so will the WWE Universe.

Some fans found a major issue with those documents.

@NatbyNature @GWR Sorry but Greensboro,south carolina? Never heard of it lol

A fan said that the record books seem to be from the Guinness Book of World Records in Greensboro, South Carolina. Is it a printing error? Or is the Queen of Harts trying to pull a fast one on the fans?

@NatbyNature @GWR Greensboro, South Carolina? That should be Greensboro, North Carolina @GWR

Fans began calling out Nattie for the fake news.

@Weatherchaser91 @NatbyNature @GWR Exactly. It doesn’t exist. Greensboro is in NC and GA. Not SC

A fan also pointed out that she holds the record for the most losses by a female as well.

@NatbyNature @GWR And most losses don’t forget that queen

A user also claims that The Fabulous Moolah holds the record for the most wins.

@NatbyNature @GWR That’s fake news. The Fabulous Moolah won over 3,500 matches. Nat can’t hold her panties.

WWE has also acknowledged Nattie's record on multiple occasions.

Do you think the Queen of Harts is lying to her fans? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali

Comments

