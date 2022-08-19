WWE Superstar Nathan Frazer shares a touching tribute to NXT UK

WWE Superstar Nathan Frazer recently shared a touching post about the NXT UK brand on Twitter.

Frazer has had a wild start to 2022, moving from the United Kingdom to NXT 2.0, and has impressed fans with his high-flying style. The young Brit has gotten a considerable push since moving to the US and has even challenged for the NXT North American Championship.

However, following a string of NXT UK stars' releases, Frazer took to social media with a tribute to the brand.

He explained that the existence of the show allowed him to return to the United Kingdom during the pandemic. The brand gave him an opportunity to wrestle while being close to his loved ones.

"During a worldwide pandemic, I feared that I may never see members of my family again. But NXT UK’s existence allowed me to come home and spend precious time with my loved ones all while living my dream of wrestling inside of a WWE ring. I’ll always be so unbelievably grateful," Frazer wrote.

NXT UK will be taking a break after September 4

Following the recent releases of some of the brand's top talent, it was announced that WWE's UK show would take a break for "a few months." The brand's final event will be Worlds Collide on September 4.

The hiatus is to focus on expanding the NXT brand from the UK to the entire continent of Europe in 2023. The new show will "reimagine the brand and its talent pipeline with a Pan-European focus."

WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels explained:

“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK,” Michaels said

Despite the hiatus of NXT's British brand, its stars are still active on WWE programming, with the Gallus stable and NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate showing up on NXT 2.0 last Tuesday.

What do you think about Frazer's touching post? What are your thoughts on the rebrand? Sound off in the comment section down below.

