Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax recently took to social media to respond to a fan's comment about her body shape.

Jax has been known for her confidence and resilience in the ring as well as out of it. She made a surprising return to the company in September last year and has since achieved considerable success in her latest run. However, the Irresistible Force did not secure a win over "Mami" Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2024. She is also not slated to compete at WrestleMania XL.

An X/Twitter user took to his account to post a body-shaming comment about Nia:

"None remembers this hippopotamus."

Despite the demeaning comment, fans of Jax showed their love and appreciation for the superstar.

Nia also took to her Twitter account to send the user a cheeky reply.

"I know I was quite larger then!" she wrote.

Check out Nia Jax's Twitter post below.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on Nia Jax's challenges in the company

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opened up about Nia Jax's challenges and her future in the company.

On his The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his insights and years of experience in the industry to comment on Jax's future. He asserted that Nia had been through tough times in comparison to other wrestlers but would make her mark in the near future.

"When she came back, I thought Nia Jax was primed for that spot. Everybody's road to the championship is a little bit different," Booker said. "Some are a little bit bumpier than others, and Nia Jax has definitely been on that bumpy road to becoming a champion... but I'm pulling for Nia Jax to become champion... and I think it's going to happen for her one day."

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what WWE has in store for Jax and if the road in her current run is made a little smoother on the way to another title.

