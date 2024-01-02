WWE Superstar Nia Jax sends out a heartfelt message on New Year

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently sent out a heartfelt message on social media following the celebration of New Year 2024.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jax faced Becky Lynch in their first-ever singles match, defeating The Man. Following the bout, the latter was sitting alone backstage, unhappy with the results. When asked about what her thoughts were after the tragic loss to Jax, The Man stated that things could only go uphill from now on.

Taking to Instagram, Jax sent out a warm New Year message to all her fans and well-wishers amid this. She wrote:

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! Cheers to all the blessings coming your way in 2024 (emojis)."

Check out a screengrab of Nia Jax's Instagram story below:

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticized Nia Jax and Becky Lynch's storyline

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo reflected on Jax and Lynch's feud over the years as he mentioned that fans are already aware of which superstar is going over.

So, the storyline involving The Irresistible Force and The Man doesn't make any sense. He further detailed:

"Who's going over? [Becky] Okay, we already know that. So, none of this matters. It doesn't matter, bro. You know Becky's going over. So, who cares? Everything on this show, you know who's going over. Every single thing on this show." [From 10:36 onwards]

It would be exciting to see if Jax and Lynch would get another singles match in the upcoming months.

