WWE Superstar Nia Jax sends out an indirect warning to Tiffany Stratton on social media

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently sent out a threatening message to Tiffany Stratton on social media.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Naomi faced Stratton in a singles match. Despite having the upper hand initially, The Glow couldn't secure the victory as The Irresistible Force came in and attacked Bayley, who was at ringside, before proceeding to go after Naomi. This allowed Stratton to get both The Glow and The Role Model inside the squared circle and she then hit them with a moonsault from the top rope.

Taking to social media, Stratton recently uploaded a clip and mentioned that she will be the next champion.

"Sincerely, -your future champion," wrote Stratton.

Responding to The Buff Barbie's post, Jax warned the former to handle her own business, and not to interrupt hers.

"Ok cutie🔥…make sure you handle it bc your little incident with @trinity_fatu messed up my business," wrote Jax.

Check out Nia Jax's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton opened up about her reason for choosing wrestling

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently spoke about why she chose wrestling as the career she decided to pursue.

While speaking in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Buff Barbie named Charlotte Flair as one of her favorite stars and stated that The Queen is the reason why she stepped foot in the wrestling industry.

She heaped praise on Bianca Belair as well, suggesting a potential bout between her, The EST, and Flair in the near future.

“Obviously, I’m going to have to go with Charlotte Flair. She is the reason why I got into wrestling. She’s my inspiration. I really look up to her. But also Bianca Belair. I think me versus Charlotte versus Bianca would be such a cool matchup. I feel like we all kind of have similar styles in the ring. So I’m really looking forward to those two for sure.” [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

With Tiffany Stratton being drafted to SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how her career progresses, as the title match at Backlash is just the beginning.