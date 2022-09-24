'Next level ability'- WWE Superstar Noam Dar names his influences (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Noam Dar may be best remembered for being Alicia Fox's love interest during his time on RAW. But as NXT UK fans are well-aware, he's a technically proficient wrestler, and his influences reflect the same.

As the only two-time winner of the prestigious NXT UK Heritage Cup, Dar carries on the legacy of the legends that preceded him. His technique is influenced by some of the greatest wrestlers from the United Kingdom, some of whom may not be heralded as legends outside the country.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE Superstar named the wrestlers who paved the path for him. Remember that the interview was conducted before NXT UK went on hiatus.

"Johnny Saint, of course, who's the current NXT UK General Manager, comes to mind for sure. Steve Grey, Mick McManus, Les Kellett, a lot of guys who had the next level ability in the ring given the time period they were performing," Dar said. (2.30-2.45)

He went on to mention how different the techniques used in World of Sport were as compared to the style popularized by WWE:

"Wrestling in the UK or the World of Sport style was very different from the modern-day wrestling and the WWE style for sure. But the level of talent that these guys had, that they applied to the environment they were in was next level," added Dar. (2.46-3.02)

Noam Dar is still very much a part of the WWE roster

One of the lucky few to survive the NXT UK releases, one has to believe the company has big plans for him in the NXT Europe project. Will the Scottish star defend the Heritage Cup in the new brand?

Of course, there's always the possibility that he could get repackaged like Butch and move to the United States of America. The future is exciting and holds a lot of promise for the superstar.

