WWE Superstar Noam Dar on why most of the world can't say Alicia Fox like him (Exclusive)

Remember when Noam Dar was a constant fixture on WWE RAW and 205 Live in a storyline with former Superstar Alicia Fox? What made the angle so unique was how he said her name.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dar revealed how his accent led to the signature way of saying 'Fox' in his iconic manner.

Noam Dar was a part of WWE NXT UK before it went on hiatus. He is the only two-time winner of the prestigious Heritage Cup and, by all accounts, the final winner of the said honor. Yet, people remember him for his goofiness and, most of all, his alliance with Alicia Fox.

When asked to perform the imitation, Dar explained that there was no real trick behind saying 'Fox'. It was just his thick Scottish accent:

"See, this is the real trick of it. The trick isn't to say Fox differently. It's just to have a Scottish accent. Because I'm just saying Fox." (1.17-1.29)

The short-lived angle was so popular that to this day, people stop him on the streets asking him to repeat it:

"It's happened a few times [people stopped him on the street to say 'Fox']. But I'm always happy to do it." (1.37-1.42)

Check out the entire interview with Noam Dar by clicking on the video embedded below:

Noam Dar has named his dream opponent for WWE Clash at the Castle already

The NXT UK star wants to teach WWE megastar Seth Freakin' Rollins a lesson.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Dar explained how he'd love to smack some sense into the Visionary himself:

"Seth Rollins has been talking a lot of smack about how he's the best in the world. He's not getting what he deserves. I think if he stood in front of me that may snap him out of that mindset and bring him back to reality a little bit."

Since Dar shared his views on Rollins, Riddle has been named as the latter's opponent. While it didn't happen the last time around, if Riddle were to back out, we know which UK Superstar could potentially step up.

Who do you think Noam Dar should face at Clash at the Castle 2022?

