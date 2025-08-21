WWE Superstar officially confirms that The Rock had real life conflict with him after putting his hands on him

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 21, 2025 22:19 GMT
The Rock (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The Rock made a lot of noise and played a crucial role in the lead-up to last year's WWE WrestleMania XL. He also slapped Cody Rhodes during a press conference for bringing up Roman Reigns' family.

The slap marked the beginning of his run as The Final Boss, who officially joined forces with Roman Reigns and became a member of his Bloodline faction. The two teamed up on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL for a win over Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The following night, Rhodes was forced to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Bloodline Rules Match.

Speaking on the latest edition of the What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast featuring Becky Lynch, Rhodes admitted that The Rock slapping him was as real as it got. He also detailed the conflict that occurred in Las Vegas that day.

"This is the day of the infamous Las Vegas press conference where Rock slapped me. That’s as real as anything’s ever happened in the business. Everything that was going on around that situation and I was doing my best to deal with the conflict. And part of me dealing with conflict was, I’m in Las Vegas and I’m doing alright. I'm gonna go on a shopping spree," said Rhodes. [H/T: GiveMeSport]
WWE star Cody Rhodes opened up about his relationship with The Rock post-WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes opened up about his relationship with The Rock post-WrestleMania XL, stating that there might be lingering tension. The American Nightmare admitted that he "universally" loved his long-term rival.

Speaking on The Flagrant, Rhodes said:

When a situation like that (The Rock returning) happens it’s very real. Hey, the fans have made a choice and it’s very real. I think there is just a lingering tension, perhaps? I universally love him. I grew up a Rock fan. We have yet to debrief on WrestleMania and what happened. Because I bet you his story is a little bit different. I think maybe some bad advice came and he didn’t get good knowledge on ‘ok, here’s the layout, here’s who’s sitting at that table. But, I’d love that if could ever have this little debrief.” [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Rhodes is feuding with Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman has hinted at challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
