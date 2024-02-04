WWE Superstar opens up on being bullied and keeping "quiet about it" (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar recently talked about how her passion for the business got her bullied when she was younger, explaining how times are changing now. The star in question is Candice LeRae.

Candice is currently a part of the RAW roster. She previously had a notable stint in NXT, which led to her winning the tag team titles alongside Indi Hartwell. Sportskeeda recently caught up with her at the celebration for creating the first-ever 'Super space' at the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, where WWE cut the ribbon ahead of Royal Rumble.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Candice LeRae was asked about how the promotion was attempting to help the clubs fight back against bullying. This led to her recalling her own experiences:

"Being a wrestling fan growing up, I obviously was bullied and I kept quiet about it, and I think that especially in this day and age we are kind of teaching kids to be themselves and be proud of themselves. Having environments like this is so important because you are surrounded by other kids like you. It's like, it's finding your community. Being a wrestling fan my whole life I can kind of, it's like all a crossover because being a wrestling fan and finding my people has got me here." [3:50 onwards]

Another WWE Superstar has praised Candice LeRae for being a role model

While it may come as a surprise to some, Candice LeRae was a role model for this year's Royal Rumble winner, Bayley.

Speaking on the Under The Ring Podcast, Bayley explained Candice's influence on her during her early days in the business:

"I would say Candice LeRae, she was the only California girl at that time, so I remember seeing her and just being like, 'Man, if I can wrestle her and get over to Southern California, that would be really cool and I could learn a lot.'"

As of now, it remains to be seen how Candice's time in WWE progresses.

