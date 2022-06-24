"Don't believe what you hear" - WWE Superstar opens up about Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has expressed his views on Vince McMahon and detailed how their first meeting went.

The former United States Champion is currently on the RAW roster and part of The Judgment Day faction. The group underwent a huge change when Priest and Rhea Ripley kicked out the leader and founder of the group, Edge, on the RAW after Hell in a Cell. The team of three is now led by Finn Balor.

The Archer of Infamy recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC's Ten Count on NBC Sports Boston's YouTube channel, where he talked about a variety of subjects. He was also asked about Vince and what the former chairman of the company is like in real life.

The 76-year old has a reputation in many circles of being intimidating, rude, and ruthless. These assumptions were exhasperated by his recent legal troubles. However, when Damian Priest was asked about his former boss, he had this to say:

"The first time I had a meeting with Vince McMahon, I even told him, I was like, 'You know, you're very intimidating, because we have this perception of you.' And the first thing he said to me was, 'Yeah, don't believe what you hear.' (...) I think there is a perception because of the business. But at the end of the day he is a human being trying to run a business. But he's very friendly and I kinda like the guy." (5:33 to 6:04)

There is currently no confirmed date of when this interview was filmed, but it seems that it might have been before the controversy that sprang up surrounding McMahon, as there was no mention of it despite Vince's name coming up.

Stephanie McMahon is the interim WWE Chairwoman after Vince McMahon stepped down

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

Stephanie McMahon stepped up as the interim WWE Chairwoman after VInce McMahon temporarily stepped aside on June 17 amid an investigation into his actions by the company's Board of Directors.

The news was broken by the Wall Street Journal on July 14 when the WWE Board launched an investigation into an alleged settlement Vince made with a former employee of the company worth $3 million to cover up an affair.

It should be noted that Vince is still the head of creative in the company, appearing on the subsequent episodes of SmackDown and RAW in what can only be taken as an act to ease tensions. He is also the biggest shareholder in WWE with roughly 37.6 percent of shares.

Even if it is proven that Vince McMahon paid that amount to the ex-employee, if there is no proof that company's money was used in this, it would be difficult to remove the long-time figurehead from his position as Chairman and CEO.

