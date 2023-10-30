WWE Superstar pays an extraordinary tribute to Matthew Perry, pens down a heartfelt message 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to pay tribute to the American-Canadian actor, Matthew Perry, who sadly passed away yesterday.

Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, was an incredibly popular star among fans across the globe. Following his demise on Saturday, October 28th, several superstars and fans flooded social media with messages paying tribute to the legendary actor. Perry was a brilliant talent and always managed to bring a smile on the face of his fans.

The Role Model opened up on social media after her bout in London, paying her genuine tribute to the late actor. Bayley mentioned the place, London, as to where the famous love story between Chandler Bing and Monica Gellar began. She also mentioned how incredible Perry's acting was.

"Wrestled in London tonight where the famous love story of Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing began. Thank you for the laughs @mattyperry4 @friends."

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley paid tribute to Matthew Perry following his demise

WWE Hall of Famer, and company's ambassador, Mick Foley wrote an emotional note following the tragic demise of Matthew Perry.

The veteran took to Instagram to convey his heartfelt tribute to the late actor, who played the role of Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom, Friends. Mick mentioned that the demise of the actor was really sorrowful for all of his fans. Adding to the note, Foley explained how he connected himself with the character of Chandler Bing in Friends.

Foley detailed:

"RIP MATTHEW PERRY. I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry. I am such a big fan of #Friends — I’ve been wearing a Friends shirt the past two days — and Perry’s Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most. My heart goes out to his family, friends and his many fans. #RIPMatthewPerry."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bayley in the near future.

