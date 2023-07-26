WWE Superstar picks up first win in 373 days on TV

The former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke emerged victorious in over 373 days on television during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Brooke recently joined the developmental brand, followed by her last television win since July 18, 2022, on RAW. Back then, she teamed up with Alexa Bliss & Asuka to defeat the team of Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. & Tamina in a six-person Tag Team match.

This week on NXT, the 34-year-old star went head-to-head with Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match. She cosplayed as Catwoman and rushed her opponent before the contest started. The crowd rooted loudly for Jade, but Dana sent her to the announce table.

As Dana Brooke tried to bash her opponent, the latter tripped her, causing a slip on the table, and blasted her with a Kendo stick. Later, Brooke sent the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion head-first into a chair and inflicted several kendo stick shots on her.

Brooke pinned Jade on NXT.

Check out the video here.

The bout's closing moments saw the multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion set up a pile of sticks on top of the chair and suplex Jade onto the stack, followed by a Swanton Bomb for the win.

This win gained momentum for Dana Brooke, but it remains to be seen if she will impact the WWE NXT brand.

What did you think of Cora Jade vs. Dana Brooke? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here