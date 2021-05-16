WWE SmackDown star plans to beat Roman Reigns and leave WrestleMania 38 as a double champion

Roman Reigns is currently the Universal Champion and WWE's top star. Ever since returning at SummerSlam last year, he has been on a tear and seems unstoppable.

Recently, another WWE Superstar, Big E, claimed that he has what it takes to beat the Tribal Chief. The Powerhouse of Positivity has recently been built to look like a genuine threat, and many fans believe he will be the one to take the title off Reigns.

On the latest episode of WWE's Talking Smack, Big E sat down with Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton. He detailed his long-term plans heading into WWE WrestleMania 38 next year.

"I'm gonna get back on track and once I do that, once I reclaim my momentum, once I become Intercontinental Champion again, I'll beat the first challenger," Big E said. "Then I'll beat the second challenger and then the third challenger and that momentum starts get going again and your boy is back on SummerSlam, your boy is in pay-per-views doing his thing. Defense after defense after defense.

"Once I get my Intercontinental Championship and I'm six months, eight months, nine months in, I will get to 2022 at WrestleMania," Big E continued. "I will walk into WrestleMania and Paul, the plan is still to face your boy Roman Reigns, hopefully he still has the Universal Championship. I will walk into WrestleMania and I will leave as double champion.

"That's still the plan. To walk into WrestleMania 2022. See I'm thinking long term. I'm not worried about the short term," Big E added. "In the short term, we have some troubles right now. In the short term, I have some things to overcome, but long-term, I will reclaim what is mine. I will be the champion you will be proud of. The champion that you deserve. I will step into WrestleMania and I will say 'Roman Reigns, I want what you got', and I'm walking out as double champion."

#TalkingSmack @WWEBigE promising that he will face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania and become double champ. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/srbfUMKko7 — The Chief (@B_Tekker) May 15, 2021

Big E could reclaim the WWE Intercontinental Championship next week

Big E lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37 after interference from Commander Azeez.

E had an opportunity to reclaim the title in a WrestleMania rematch on SmackDown a few weeks later, but the match resulted in a disqualification. He is finally getting another shot next week in the form of a fatal four-way match on WWE SmackDown.

