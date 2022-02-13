WWE Superstar plotting revenge against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Bianca Belair wants her feud with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to culminate at WrestleMania 38.

Belair won last year's Royal Rumble and headlined WrestleMania, where she dethroned Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, her title reign ended at SummerSlam when Becky Lynch pinned her in less than thirty seconds.

The EST of WWE feels that if she gets to challenge Big Time Becks for the title at WrestleMania this year, she can bring their feud back full circle by recapturing the title. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Phillipa Mariee, Bianca Belair revealed her reason for pushing for a title match against Lynch at the Grandest Stage of Them All. She said the following about a potentially challenging for the RAW Women's Championship:

"This one, its going to come full circle," said Belair. "If I get the chance to go up against, I don't know who is going to win at Elimination Chamber between Becky Lynch and Lita. But if Becky Lynch comes out on top, I think it is going to make a huge impact. Everyone saw I had this amazing moment coming out of WrestleMania and to have it taken away within seconds at SummerSlam… Everyone knows what it means to me to go to WrestleMania and to be able to take that back and bring it back full circle." (4:06 -- 4:40)

Becky Lynch is set to defend her title against Hall of Famer Lita, who returned to action earlier this year. The veteran feels that she has another run left in her and has decided to go after the RAW Women's Championship in a historic match at Elimination Chamber.

Huge opportunity for Bianca Belair at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Bianca Belair is one of six RAW Superstars who will battle it out for a championship opportunity in the Elimination Chamber match. It is worth noting that "The EST" will compete inside this monstrous structure for the first time in her career.

Apart from Bianca Belair, the match will feature Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Rhea Ripley. The creative team has not yet revealed the name of the final entrant in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Belair is nominated for Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards 2022. She urged pro-wrestling fans to vote for her via a confident message:

"I have been nominated for Sportskeeda Female Wrestler of the Year and go out there and vote for me. I had the best, BEST, year in 2021 and I am going to keep the same energy for 2022. It's all about 2021, go out there and vote for me, the EST of WWE Bianca Belair."

