WWE Superstar praises Kenny Omega for cosplaying popular video game character at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods praised former AEW Champion Kenny Omega after his incredible match against Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Omega and Woods are friends in real life and have bonded over their love of professional wrestling and video games. Kenny made his grand entrance at last night's Wrestle Kingdom dressed as Sephiroth, the villain in the Final Fantasy VII video game. The Cleaner defeated Will Ospreay in an instant classic to become the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

New Day member Xavier Woods took to Twitter to praise Kenny after the bout and also complimented his costume designer for the incredible work on Omega's gear last night at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

"Huge congrats to @KennyOmegamanX and also congrats to @Themikalmosley for building a bada** Sephiroth outfit for WRESTLE KINGDOM," tweeted Xavier Woods.

You can check out Xavier's tweet here.

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and Kenny Omega poke fun at AEW's 'Brawl Out' incident

Quite possibly the biggest story in professional wrestling last year was the backstage brawl during the media scrum following AEW All Out.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk had just won the AEW Championship in front of his hometown Chicago fans at the NOW Arena. He defeated Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, in the main event, but was injured during the match. Punk opted to go on a rant targeting The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Adam Page and Colt Cabana during the media scrum rather than discuss winning the title or MJF's return.

This led to a brawl between The Elite, CM Punk, and former AEW producer Ace Steel backstage. Ace has already been dismissed from the company, The Elite were suspended for over two months, and CM Punk's status with the company remains up in the air. Ace Steel reportedly launched a chair at Nick Jackson and bit former AEW Champion Kenny Omega during the scuffle.

In November 2022, Omega and Woods uploaded a video showing off the Street Fighter 6 beta. During the video, Omega claimed that Woods was biting off more than he could chew and Xavier cleverly noted that Omega probably shouldn't be talking about biting.

"Yeah, you're one to talk about biting," said Xavier Woods. [00:52 - 00:54]

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will battle Death Triangle on the January 11th edition of Dynamite to determine the AEW Trios Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see if Woods and Omega cross paths in 2023.

