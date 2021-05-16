WWE Superstar praises Triple H; thanks him for all the opportunities

Triple H is one of the greatest wrestling minds in the WWE right now. Many WWE Superstars credit him for a lot of what they have accomplished as wrestlers.

One such superstar is Tamina Snuka, who reacted on Twitter to a post from the Cerebral Assassin. Triple H congratulated Tamina and her tag partner Natalya on their recent WWE Women's Tag Team Championship victory.

Tamina responded to the tweet, thanking Triple H for all the opportunities he has provided and was grateful to The Game for helping her learn and grow in WWE.

"THANK YOU SO MUCH! We appreciate you always teaching and giving us opportunities to learn and grow! Truly GRATEFUL!" said Tamina.

Triple H made a huge jump from being a WWE Superstar to backstage executive in 2010 when he was still an active wrestler. In a very short period of time, he has played a very important role in WWE's women's revolution as well as making NXT a legitimate third brand.

Will Triple H ever return to the ring?

It has been quite some time since Triple H stepped foot in a WWE ring. His last major rivalry was with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33.

He did go on to have a few scuffles with the likes of Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle, but he hasn't had any significant feuds. Many are wondering if the former 14-time world champion will ever return to the ring.

AJ Styles is keen on having a match at WrestleMania against Triple H and is more than ready to make it happen. Unfortunately, the two could not have the match at WrestleMania 37, considering how busy Triple H was. That being said, fans will be hoping to see the two clash at next year's WrestleMania.

