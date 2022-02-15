WWE Superstar on how to prepare to go up against Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently revealed his plans to counter Brock Lesnar at the company's upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber.

This year's edition of Elimination Chamber will see Austin Theory enter the unforgiving structure alongside five other RAW Superstars as Bobby Lashley puts his WWE title on the line. The Beast Incarnate is one of the six participants of the match and will be the most challenging mountain for everyone to climb.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling about the match, Austin Theory stated that he has no idea how to prepare against Brock Lesnar.

"I have no idea, but if you find the answer, please let me know before the elimination chamber,"- Theory said. [1:50 to 1:55]

Brock Lesnar was part of an entertaining segment on WWE RAW

WWE kicked off the go-home edition of RAW for Elimination Chamber, with all six participants making their way to the ring.

However, things went down south for the other five wrestlers as The Beast Incarnate made his way to the ring. Lesnar had his eyes set on Bobby Lashley when Austin Theory tried to blindside him.

However, The Beast was able to fend off the attack as he quickly slammed Theory down to the mat. Brock then hit Theory with two German Suplexes as the rest of the competitors left the ring. He then went on to crush Theory with an F5. The former WWE Champion ended the segment with a selfie featuring a laid out Austin Theory.

Since losing the WWE title to Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar has been a man on a mission. The Beast Incarnate had the match in his grasp when he was attacked by Roman Reigns, causing him to lose the title.

Brock then went on to win the 30-men over-the-top elimination bout, after which he selected The Tribal Chief as his opponent for WrestleMania. The Beast also vowed to get back at Lashley as he announced himself as one of the participants of the Elimination Chamber match.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on February 19, 2022, starting with Extraaa Dhamaal Show at 9:30 pm (IST) followed by WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 from 10:30 pm (IST).

