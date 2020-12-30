WWE Superstar promotes tonight's AEW Dynamite dedicated to Brodie Lee

In a move that's being hailed by his fans on Twitter, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has just promoted the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, dedicated to the late Brodie Lee.

Xavier Woods was one of several wrestling personalities affected by Brodie Lee's untimely passing and has posted several tweets over the past few days, to honor the legacy of his friend. Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite will be dedicated to Brodie Lee. AEW's tweet about the event was noticed by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, who responded to the same in a heartfelt gesture that's being lauded by Twitterati. Check out the tweet below:

Tonight there will be a celebration of the incredible life of Brodie Lee. https://t.co/Bzq6PFHJRi — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 30, 2020

Xavier Woods and Brodie Lee were incredibly close, judging by the former's latest tweets

Ever since Brodie Lee tragically passed away, Xavier Woods has been sharing throwback photos and videos from the time the duo worked together and traveled while in WWE. Woods paid tribute to Brodie Lee on the latest edition of WWE RAW, during an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

🤣 he very clearly did not want us dancing that close to his face https://t.co/0KI5aC1JQ2 — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 29, 2020

The bout was contested between The Hurt Business and Woods, Kofi Kingston, Riddle, and Jeff Hardy. At one point during the match, Woods performed a Discus Lariat on Cedric Alexander, a move that Brodie Lee used extensively back in the day. Fans had nothing but praise for Woods for promoting a show produced by a rival company.