WWE Superstar proudly shares inclusion on the cover of a popular magazine

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega celebrated being part of the cover of the latest issue of the popular video game magazine Famitsu.

Vega's stock has risen since she turned babyface and became a member of the Latino World Order. She received an amazing pop in her match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash.

In a post on Twitter, Vega shared an image of her inclusion on the cover of Famitsu Magazine in Japan. She was part of it due to being one of the guest color commentators for the video game Street Fighter 6.

"Oh snap!! I'm in the latest issue of Famitsu Magazine that has SF6 on the cover. So cool!" wrote Vega.

In January, Zelina Vega was announced as one of the in-game commentators for Street Fighter 6. She celebrated it by wearing a Juri-themed wrestling gear at the WWE Royal Rumble.

"I've been an avid gamer since I was a child and a huge fan of Street Fighter," Vega told the Video Games Chronicle. "I can still remember epic matches with my brother, and I would always beat him with my favourite character Vega. It's surreal to now be a part of this amazing franchise and I am honoured and thankful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Zelina Vega qualifies for WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

On this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, Zelina Vega punched her ticket to the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Vega defeated Lacey Evans to be the first to qualify for the bout.

Evans attacked Zelina before the match with the Woman's Right. She completely dominated the LWO member for most of the bout, but Vega was able to hit Code Red to get the victory as the WWE fans inside the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania, cheered.

The LWO celebrated Vega's victory following the match. Rey Mysterio hyped her as the next Ms. Money in the Bank while teasing that Santos Escobar would win the men's MITB.

Escobar is set to face Mustafa Ali in a qualifying match on next week's episode of SmackDown.

