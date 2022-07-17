"Can still kiss my a**" - WWE Superstar puts Ronda Rousey on notice yet again, sends a message to Liv Morgan

In the aftermath of WWE SmackDown, Natalya put Ronda Rousey on notice. As seen on Friday, the former women's champion suffered a loss at the hands of Liv Morgan.

After the show, The Queen of Harts sent a message to the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion as well.

Quoting a tweet from Morgan, Natalya sarcastically responded to the former. She further made quite the vulgar comment regarding The Baddest Woman on the Planet, writing the following:

You’re welcome @YaOnlyLivvOnce. @RondaRousey can still kiss my a**. #SmackDown

The issues between Natalya and Rousey have been going on for weeks. In the lead-up to their match at the Money in the Bank premium live event, the two women took multiple digs at each other.

On the show, Rousey retained her SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Nattie. However, post-match, The Rowdy One was caught off guard by Morgan, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new women's champion.

On this week's SmackDown, Natalya lost to Morgan in a non-title match after the latter hit Oblivion and secured the win.

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Natalya's tweet to Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

In response to Natalya's tweet, the WWE Universe had mixed reactions. Some took shots at her for once again bringing up Ronda Rousey's name, even claiming that the former SmackDown Women's Champion lives rent-free in her mind.

Whereas, other fans praised Nattie for her match against Liv Morgan and are hoping to see her win the SmackDown Women's Championship at some point down the road.

Check out the tweets regarding the same below:

Rousey is currently set to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a highly awaited rematch between her and Morgan at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

The match will be Morgan's first big title defense and she will give her best to walk out of Nashville with the title.

