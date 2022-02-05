WWE Superstar has a question for Sonya Deville after Ronda Rousey snaps her arm on SmackDown

Naomi had a hearty laugh at the expense of Sonya Deville after Ronda Rousey snapped her arm on SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Sonya Deville closed out tonight's edition of SmackDown. The Baddest Woman On The Planet chose Flair as her WrestleMania opponent and got into a tussle with Deville. As Flair watched from the ringside, Rousey snapped Deville's arm.

Deville's arch-rival Naomi seemed pretty happy over what happened to her at the end of SmackDown. Soon after, she shared a tweet, making fun of Deville in the process.

"Is your [arm emoji] broke @SonyaDevilleWWE #SmackDown," wrote Naomi.

Ronda Rousey wasn't happy with Sonya Deville trying to boss her around

Ronda Rousey wanted to fight Charlotte Flair during their in-ring confrontation on SmackDown. Sonya Deville made it clear that she runs the show and not Rousey.

Deville ended up jumping on Rousey's back, but the former RAW Women's Champion quickly slammed her on the ring mat. She then applied an armbar on Deville after Flair left the ring.

Rousey will face Flair at WrestleMania 38 with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. This will be Rousey's first WrestleMania match in three years.

The last time she competed on The Grandest Stage Of Them, All was way back in 2019, at WrestleMania 35. She was pinned by Becky Lynch that night, thus losing her RAW Women's Championship.

WWE @WWE beating to."



#SmackDown @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE "You are just one of many I owe anbeating to." "You are just one of many I owe an 😮😮😮 beating to."#SmackDown @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/wCb05I1aZP

Rousey then took a long hiatus from the ring but hinted on various occasions that she was going to return.

“I actually waited until this moment to tell everybody…I don’t know [when I’ll return]. When I feel like it. I’ll come back when I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like it [Laughs].” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Rousey was a surprise entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted 10:16 minutes and eliminated four women, with Charlotte Flair being her final victim. Many fans speculated that Rousey would choose Becky Lynch as her WrestleMania opponent, judging by their past beef.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38? What do you think of Naomi's feud with Sonya Deville on SmackDown?

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha