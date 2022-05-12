WWE Superstar Randy Orton discloses original plan for Royal Rumble 2022

Randy Orton recently revealed what really happened at WWE Royal Rumble involving Shane McMahon.

Shane made his big return as one of the surprise entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. He entered the bout at #28 but apparently, that was not the plan. The production team mistakenly played his theme, and The Viper refused to enter the match on Shane's music.

RK-Bro recently featured in an interview with BT Sport titled "Know Your Bro." Orton and Riddle were discussing the events of the Royal Rumble, where the first half of the RAW Tag Team Champions cleared up the confusion around the event.

He was initially supposed to be the final entrant in the Royal Rumble match, but the numbers were mixed up. The confusion led to Shane McMahon's unplanned entry. Randy stated that Shane was "axed" because of the situation and apologized to the latter. He was quoted as saying:

"Orton: These [questions] are pretty good because they are not impossible, but they are, you know…

Riddle: I know when you were supposed to enter [the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble], and then somebody did…

Orton: Right. That’s like Shane McMahon got axed after that because of the whole… [Orton & Riddle laughed]. Sorry Shane, love you, man.

Riddle: I didn’t even remember what number I came in.

Orton: I think I was 29. I was supposed to be 30. I was supposed to be. I might have been 28…29. (H/T Postwrestling)

Shane McMahon was surprisingly let go by WWE shortly after the event. Brock Lesnar turned out to be the last entrant in this year's Royal Rumble match.

RK-Bro reveal plans for WWE SmackDown this week

RK-Bro were initially supposed to face The Usos in a tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. However, those plans were changed, and instead, we saw a six-man tag team battle after Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre aligned forces with The Usos and RK-Bro, respectively.

The Bloodline emerged victorious at the recently concluded premium live event, but RK-Bro are now determined to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Thus, they confirmed that they would take the challenge to The Usos on SmackDown later this week.

As the rivalry develops further, fans will have to wait and see which of the two teams reigns supreme in the end.

