WWE Superstar Randy Orton takes shots at AJ Styles for his 'flat earth' beliefs

Both Randy Orton and Corey Graves talked about former WWE Champion AJ Styles' belief regarding the Earth being flat.

Randy Orton took some shots at AJ Styles humorously for his beliefs.

Anirban

Randy Orton and AJ Styles

Randy Orton is not a WWE Superstar who shies away from saying something controversial. During a recent podcast of After The Bell with Corey Graves, Randy Orton talked about the last visitor to the podcast, AJ Styles.

During the podcast, Corey Graves talked to Randy Orton about the fact that AJ Styles believes that the world is flat, and The Viper decided to take shots at the former WWE Champion about his beliefs.

Randy Orton shoots at former WWE Champion AJ Styles' beliefs

It is commonly known that AJ Styles is among those who believe that the world is flat. Randy Orton has often made fun of him for that, and although the podcast was coming to an end, he decided to bring up Styles' beliefs and went on to make fun of him for them.

He called out AJ Styles for his belief in the idea that the world is actually flat. However, he did admit that he was doing this regularly simply because he found this extremely funny and comical to talk about, and knew that AJ Styles actually hated the fact that he did this and got really angry at him about it.

"He thinks the earth's flat and I just know that's a really comical topic to talk about. I give him sh** about it and he hates it."

Corey Graves then went on to talk about a story of when they were watching a documentary backstage in WWE regarding conspiracies and AJ Styles had somewhere to go but he was not going, and was getting worked up by what he was seeing going on in the documentary.

"It's all sorts of weird conspiracy theories and we started watching it. He was standing behind me getting worked up watching it all the different crazy things. I was more entertained watching AJ watch this stuff, this documentary than the documentary itself."

He went on to say that AJ Styles getting worked up was actually more entertaining than the documentary itself and said that he would keep this in mind when next talking about the WWE Superstar. Randy Orton then encouraged him to do so and the two of them had a laugh at the expense of the former WWE Champion.