WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez sends out an emotional message to her family member on social media

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently penned down an emotional message for her niece on her birthday.

Rodriguez has always been a warm personality, despite her storyline and creative direction. She is one of the people in the industry whose looks might fool someone, as she does look quite intimidating, but when looking at her personal space, she looks like one of the bubbliest people around.

Taking to social media, Rodriguez uploaded a series of photos of her niece and wrote a heartfelt message for the latter. Through her post, she mentioned how much she loves watching her niece grow over the years.

Raquel wrote:

"Feliz cumpleaños my sweet girl! You are the brightest ray of sunshine in my life and I love watching you grow ☀️🎂 #poderosa #5thbirthday #auntlife #auntie #niece"

Check out Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram post below:

Check out some screengrabs of Rodriguez's Instagram story here on this link.

Vince Russo recently criticized the segment involving Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized a segment involving Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo recalled the recent bout between Rodriguez and The Eradicator, as he mentioned the company is cutting off people very easily these days.

"It's such a huge problem. Every time somebody gets a boo-boo, they're off of TV. It never used to be that way." Russo continued, "Unless it was a serious, serious, serious, hospital stay situation, they guys were on TV when they got hurt. You just wrote around the injury. This is such a mess, bro."

Russo further expressed his disappointment as he added that new talents are coming in every week, and they disappear the following week. He stated that there should be a proper creative direction for every one who appears on-screen.

"People are dropping like flies. I don't know if it's because they don't know how to work or what. But every week, somebody is dropping like flies, and then they just disappear. They just disappear off the show. Then we gotta bring them back, and we gotta restart them. And guess what, they get hurt again."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Raquel Rodriguez in the near future.

