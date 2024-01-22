WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez sends out a sarcastic reply to Nia Jax's hilarious comment

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently responded to Nia Jax's hilarious claim on social media.

The rivalry between Jax and Rodriguez began when the latter failed to earn the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley due to interference from Jax. At Crown Jewel 2023, Rodriguez once again failed to take away the title from The Eradicator in a Fatal-Five Way match, which also involved Jax.

Taking to social media, Jax uploaded a story where she mentioned how even after three washes, Rodriguez's face was still imprinted on her gear.

"@raquelwwe You're face is still there, after 3 washes (emoji)," wrote Jax.

Responding to Jax's comment, Rodriguez gave a sarcastic reply as she wrote:

"Muahahaha (emoji)."

Check out a screengrab of Raquel Rodriguez's tweet below:

Jax and Rodriguez on Instagram

Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for poorly booking Raquel Rodriguez

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized the company for poorly booking Raquel Rodriguez.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran mentioned that WWE is not using Rodriguez the way she deserves. He further added that despite having a good physique and charisma, the company didn't put her over.

He continued and said that he was quite disappointed with WWE's approach towards Rodriguez and that the company has put zero effort into the latter.

"What have they done with her? Like that's why I am saying, bro it's the booking. Because we look at her we see a good looking girl, we see a girl that has got charisma, she has got an unbelievable body, she is an unbelievable athlete, we see all that. What have they done with her? Zero." [2:45 onwards]

It will be exciting to see when Rodriguez will get inside the squared circle in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

